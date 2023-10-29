Spoilers For Impact Turning Point

Impact Turning Point was taped earlier this weekend ahead of Friday’s broadcast, and a new report has the spoilers from the show. You can see the results below for the Impact! Plus event, per PWInsider:

* Grado & Rhino def. two unknown wrestlers

* Leon Slater def. Mark Haskins

* Eric Young & Josh Alexander def. SubCulture

4) Gisele Shaw def. Alex Windsor

* Rich Swann def. Trey Miguel

* Jordynne Grace def. Dani Luna

* Joe Hendry def. Simon Miller

& Moose & Brian Myers def. Chris Sabin & Frankie Kazarian

* Knockouts Championship Match: Trinity def. Deonna Purrazzo

& Will Ospreay def. Eddie Edwards