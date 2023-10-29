wrestling / News
Spoilers For Impact Turning Point
October 29, 2023 | Posted by
Impact Turning Point was taped earlier this weekend ahead of Friday’s broadcast, and a new report has the spoilers from the show. You can see the results below for the Impact! Plus event, per PWInsider:
* Grado & Rhino def. two unknown wrestlers
* Leon Slater def. Mark Haskins
* Eric Young & Josh Alexander def. SubCulture
4) Gisele Shaw def. Alex Windsor
* Rich Swann def. Trey Miguel
* Jordynne Grace def. Dani Luna
* Joe Hendry def. Simon Miller
& Moose & Brian Myers def. Chris Sabin & Frankie Kazarian
* Knockouts Championship Match: Trinity def. Deonna Purrazzo
& Will Ospreay def. Eddie Edwards
