Spoilers On Match Order and Plans For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown

WWE Smackdown is happening right now in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and will air later tonight on FOX in the US. Fightful Select has details and spoilers on the plans for tonight’s episode.

Match Order:

* Queen of the Ring Semifinal Match: Bianca Belair vs. Nia Jax. The match will get two segments.

* Grayson Waller Effect w/ Carmelo Hayes, LA Knight, Street Profits and Austin Theory

* Hayes, Theory & Waller vs. Knight and the Street Profits. Will get two segments.

* Cody Rhodes promo

* Chelsea Green vs. Bayley. Will get two segments.

* Legado Del Fantasma backstage segment.

* Bloodline backstage segment.

* King of the Ring semifinal match: Tama Tonga vs. Randy Orton. Ryan Tran is the referee. The match will get two segments.

– A match was taped for WWE Speed, featuring Tommaso Ciampa vs. Ludwig Kaiser

– Piper Niven, B-Fab, Solo Sikoa, Paul Heyman, Chad Gable are at the tapings.

– Randy Orton is set for a dark match against Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga with a partner TBD. Otis vs. Sami Zayn is also a dark match, which will lead to Cody Rhodes & Sami Zayn vs. Chad Gable & Otis.