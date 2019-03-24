wrestling / News
Spoilers From Saturday’s Impact Wrestling TV Tapings
– Impact Wrestling held the final night of their TV tapings last night in Windsor, Ontario, Canada. You can see the results below per PWInsider:
Saturday 3/23:
*The North, Ethan Page & Josh Alexander defeated El Reverso & Rich Swann.
*Fallah Bahh & Scarlett Bordeauxed defeat The Desi Hit Squad.
*Dezmond Xavier defeated Moose.
*OVE’s Madman Fulton defeated Tommy Dreamer.
*Madison Rayne defeated Impact Wrestling Champion Taya Valkyrie in a non-title match.
*They filmed a segment where Brian Cage came out and threatened Don Callis, but I couldn’t hear the conversation.
*Ace Austin defeated Aiden Prince.
*Rosemary defeated Undead Bridesmaid KC Spinelli.
*Killer Kross defeated Willie Mack.
*Cody & Jake Deaner defeated Halal Beefcake, Idris Abraham & Joe Coleman.
*Jordynne Grace defeats Madison Rayne to become the top contender to the Knockouts Championship. Taya attacked Grace with Johnny Impact helping. Johnny Bravo was acting as their cheerleader.
*Zachary Wentz defeated Kongo Kong.
*It was announced Lance Storm will be the guest referee for the 4/28 Johnny Impact vs. Brian Cage Rebellion PPV main event.
*LAX & Brian Cage defeated Impact Wrestling Champion Johnny Impact & Impact Tag Team Champions Rey Fenix & Pentagon Jr.
Impact will tape TV here again on 7/19 and 7/20.
