Spoilers From Saturday’s Impact Wrestling TV Tapings

– Impact Wrestling held the final night of their TV tapings last night in Windsor, Ontario, Canada. You can see the results below per PWInsider:

Saturday 3/23:

*The North, Ethan Page & Josh Alexander defeated El Reverso & Rich Swann.

*Fallah Bahh & Scarlett Bordeauxed defeat The Desi Hit Squad.

*Dezmond Xavier defeated Moose.

*OVE’s Madman Fulton defeated Tommy Dreamer.

*Madison Rayne defeated Impact Wrestling Champion Taya Valkyrie in a non-title match.

*They filmed a segment where Brian Cage came out and threatened Don Callis, but I couldn’t hear the conversation.

*Ace Austin defeated Aiden Prince.

*Rosemary defeated Undead Bridesmaid KC Spinelli.

*Killer Kross defeated Willie Mack.

*Cody & Jake Deaner defeated Halal Beefcake, Idris Abraham & Joe Coleman.

*Jordynne Grace defeats Madison Rayne to become the top contender to the Knockouts Championship. Taya attacked Grace with Johnny Impact helping. Johnny Bravo was acting as their cheerleader.

*Zachary Wentz defeated Kongo Kong.

*It was announced Lance Storm will be the guest referee for the 4/28 Johnny Impact vs. Brian Cage Rebellion PPV main event.

*LAX & Brian Cage defeated Impact Wrestling Champion Johnny Impact & Impact Tag Team Champions Rey Fenix & Pentagon Jr.

Impact will tape TV here again on 7/19 and 7/20.