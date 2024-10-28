Spoilers From Sunday’s TNA Impact Taping

TNA taped matches for Impact on Sunday, and the spoilers are online. You can see the full results from the taping below, per PWInsider:

Xplosion

* Leon Slater pinned Rohit Raju

* Xia Brookside over Missa Kate

* Laredo Kid pinned Silas Young

October 31st Impact

* Ash by Elegance def. Dani Luna after Heather Reckless hit Luna with a broomstick and Ash hit a swanton.

* Kaz comes out dressed as Joe Hendry to mock him, after which Hendry came out to interrupt. Hendry said Nic Nemeth conspired against him at TNA Bound For Glory. Nameth came out and defended himself, noting that he wanted to give Hendry a rematch immediately but Santino Marella shot it down. JDC & Eddie Edwards of the System came out along with Alisha Edwards & Tasha Steelz and a tag team match pitting Hendry and Nemeth against The System was set up for later.

* Alisha Edwards and Steelz stayed at ringside and Edwards cut a promo, which led to Slamovich issuing a challenge. Edwards and Steelz attacked but Jordynne Grace made the save. Marella booked Grace & Slamovich vs. Edwards and Steel for next week, and Hendry & Nemeth vs. JCO and Eddie Edwards later for that night’s show.

* First Class def. The Rascalz

* Eric Young, Jonathan Gresham, & Maclin def. Josh Alexander & Good Hands. Alexander had said Sinner & Saint were detained by customs.

* El Hijo Del Vikingo vs. Trent Seven ended early when Viking suffered an injury.

Xplosion

* Jake Something & Hammerstone def. Bhupinder Gujjar & Jack Price

October 31st Impact

* Lei Lee Ying def. Maggie Moore

* JDC & Eddie Edwards def. Joe Hendry & Nic Nemeth due to miscommunication when Hendry accidentally hit Nemeth. Kazarian was out on commentary.

November 7th Impact

* Moose def. Mike Bailey. Trent Seven came out to console Bailey but then hit him with a low blow.

* No DQ Match: Rosemary def. Wendy Choo

* Jody Threat def. Heather Reckless

* Joe Hendry cut a promo on Ryan Nemeth and said he was liting all of his wrestling achievements, leaving it at his being Nic Nemeth’s brother.

* Masha Slamovich & Jordynne Grace def. Tasha Steelz & Alisha Edwards

* The Hardys def. ABC. Chris Bey was out after the match and a neck collar was put on him. He was stretchered out.

Dark Segment: Jeff Hardy and Joe Hendry had a concert. Hardy asked everyone to send Chris Bey good thoughts. AJ Francis interrupted but was taken out by Hendry followed by a Swanton from Hardy.