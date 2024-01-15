Spoilers From UWN Championship Wrestling TV Taping

United Wrestling Network held their latest TV taping on Sunday, and the spoilers are online. You can check out the full results below, per PWInsider:

Episode 1

* Zicky Dice def. Alan Breeze

* Buck Skyner def. Jason Levels

* JRod def. Gin Sevani

* Krusty Krew def. Sergio Santana & Koto Hiro

* Jordan Cruz def. Ju Dizz

Episode 2

* Jonny Loquasto introduces Danny Limelight who talks about being United World Champion for 400 days and he wonders who is next for him with the Red Carpet Rumble coming up next. Slice Boogie and said he wanted his title shot as #1 contender tonight, but Loquasto said that Limelight was facing Peter Avalon. Avalon appeared and said he would defend the title against Boogie when he beats Limelight.

* Mikey O’Shea def. Evan Daniels by DQ

* EJ Sparks def. Cam Gates

* El Primohenia Trebeca def. CJ Tino

* United Television Championship Match: Jack Banning def. Honest Jon

* Flex McCallion def. Guy Cool

* Savanah Stone def. Zyra.

* Levi Shapiro & Rob def. two enhancement talents

* United World Championship Match: Danny Limelight def. Peter Avalon