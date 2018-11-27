Spoilers For This Week’s WWE 205 Live

– WWE taped matches before Tuesday’s episode of Smackdown. The matches will air on this week’s episode of 205 Live. The results were, per Wrestling Inc:

* Noam Dar defeated Mike Kanellis.

* Hideo Itami defeated a local enhancement talent. Ariya Daivari came out after the match and attacked the jobber, apparently to show up Itami.

* Cedric Alexander and Mustafa Ali defeated Tony Nese and WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy.