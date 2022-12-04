Stand Alone Wrestling Contest of Champions Results 12.3.22: Nova’s Final Match, More

Stand Alone Wrestling Contest of Champions took place on Saturday night and saw Mike “Nova” Bucci work his final match, plus more. You can see the full results from the Toms River, New Jersey show, which aired on IWTV, below per Cagematch.net:

* The Wolves defeated The NU Graysons

* RetroMania Wresting Championship Decision Match: Tommy Dreamer defeated Warhorse

* SAW Women’s Championship Match: Miranda Alize defeated Christina Marie

* Jerry Lawler defeated Rik Ratchet

* SAW Tag Team Championship Match: The REP defeated The SAT

* SAW Skywalker Championship Sinister Six Way Elimination Match: Anthony Greene defeated Alec Price, Ant Bennett, Dan Maff, LSG, and Myles Hawkins

* SAW Heavyweight Championship Match: Nick Aldis defeated Shawn Donavan

* Aron Stevens, Frankie Kazarian & Nova defeated Brian Myers, Matt Cardona & Pat Buck