STARDOM Announces Merger With NJPW Is Now Complete

In a post on Twitter, STARDOM announced that its merger with New Japan Pro Wrestling is now complete after starting back in April. The deal was completed today. According to the post, STARDOM is now a wholly-owned subsidiary of NJPW.

