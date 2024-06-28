wrestling / News

STARDOM Announces Merger With NJPW Is Now Complete

June 28, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NJPW Stardom Crossover Event Image Credit: NJPW1972.com

In a post on Twitter, STARDOM announced that its merger with New Japan Pro Wrestling is now complete after starting back in April. The deal was completed today. According to the post, STARDOM is now a wholly-owned subsidiary of NJPW.

