STARDOM MidSummer Champions 2023 Results Tam Nakamo Defends Title, More
STARDOM held its MidSummer Champions show on Sunday morning, featuring a title change and more. You can see the results from the show (per Fightful along with the full video below:
* Waka Tsukiyama & Yuna Mizumori def. Queen’s Quest (Miyu Amasaki & Hina)
* Suzu Suzuki, Mei Seira & HANAKO def. STARS (Hazuki & Saya Iida) & Aya Sakura
Utami Hayashishita, Saya Kamitani, AZM & Lady C def. Mayu Iwatani, Koguma, Hanan & Momo Kohgo
* Giulia, Maika, Mai Sakurai & Thekla def. Natsuko Tora, Momo Watanabe, Rina & Ruaka
* Nanae Takahashi def. Starlight Kid. Kid demanded a match with Momoe Nakanishi after.
* Goddesses of Stardom Championship Match: ROSE GOLD def. God’s Eye (Syuri & Ami Sourei)
* High-Speed Championship Match: Saki Kashima def. Fukigen Death. Oedo Tai attacked Kashina post-match. Syuri and Ami Sourei made the save and Kashima joined the group.
* Wonder of Stardom Championship Match: MIRAI def. Tam Nakano
* Indian Strap Match: Saori Anou def. Natsupoi
