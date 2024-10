STARDOM Nagoya Golden Fight 2024 Results: Mayu Iwatani Defeats Toni Storm

STARDOM held its event Nagoya Golden Fight 2024 earlier today, which featured AEW’s Toni Storm challenging for the IWGP Women’s Championship. Storm would lose the match and then bid farewell to STARDOM after. She is next headed to CMLL next week. Here are results, via Fightful:

* High-Speed Championship No. 1 Contender Battle Royale: Yuna Mizumori def. Koguma, Momo Kohgo, Hina, and Ranna Yagami

* Future of Stardom Championship: Miyu Amasaki def. Rina (c)

* Saya Kamitani def. Sayaka Kurara

* Natsuko Tora, Dump Matsumoto, Ruaka, Momo Watanabe, Konami & ZAP def. EXV (Maika, Mina Shirakawa, HANAKO, Xena, Waka Tsukiyama & Rian)

* Maika & Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Starlight Kid & El Desperado was annoucned for Historic X-Over II

* NJPW’s Great-O-Khan challenged any STARDOM wrestler to a KOPW Championship match at Historic X-Over II

* Starlight Kid def. Hazuki

* Syuri & Lady C def. AZM & Mei Seira, Saori Anou & Aya Sakura, and wing*gori (Hanan & Saya Iida)

* Wonder of Stardom Championship: Natsupoi (c) def. Thekla

* IWGP Women’s Championship: Mayu Iwatani (c) def. Toni Storm

* World of Stardom Championship: Tam Nakano (c) def. Suzu Suzuki