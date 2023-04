– STARDOM returned for another event earlier today at Yoyogi National Stadium 2nd Gymnasium in Tokyo, Japan. Below are some results from STARDOM’s website:

* HANAKO vs. Aya Sakura ended in a five-minute time draw.

* Cinderella Tournament Semifinals: Mai Sakurai beat Waka Tsukiyama at 5:52.

* Cinderella Tournament Semifinals: MIRAI beat Ami Sourei at 11:12

* Club Venus (Mariah May, Jessie & Xena) beat STARS (Hazuki, Koguma & Momo Kohgo) at 9:54.

* Oedo Tai (Natsuko Tora, Momo Watanabe, Starlight Kid, Saki Kashima, Ruaka & Rina) picked up the win over Queen’s Quest (Utami Hayashishita, AZM., Saya Kamitani, Miyu Amasaki, Hina & Lady C) at 10:47.

* 7Upp (Nanae Takahashi, Yuu & Yuna Mizumori) beat STARS (Mayu Iwatani, Hanan & Saya Iida) at 11:46.

* After the match, Mercedes Moné came out wearing a disguise and attacked Mayu Iwatani before revealing herself.

* Syuri beat Konami at 10:02.

* Cinderella Tournament Final: MIRAI beat Mai Sakurai. MIRAI wins her second Cinderella tournament back-to-back at 13:12.

* Best 2-of-3 Falls Match: Donna del Mondo (Giulia, Maika, Himeka & Thekla) beat Cosmic Angels (Tam Nakano, Natsupoi, SAKI & Mina Shirakawa) at 7:12.

* After the match, Mina Shirakawa announced that she was leaving Cosmic Angels since Club Venus will now be its own faction. Also, Waka Tsukiyama left Cosmic Angels to join Club Venus. Meanwhile, Saori Anou joined the Cosmic Angels.