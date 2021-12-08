STARDOM Sees Record Sales for First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021

– According to a report by Tokyo Sports (h/t Fightful), women’s pro wrestling organization STARDOM generated record revenue for the first quarter of the fiscal year (July to September 2021). Stardom generated a record high of 200 million yen ($1.75 million) for the quarter. This a 2.5 increase in sales for STARDOM from the previous fiscal year.

The promotion is owned by Bushiroad, which is also the parent company of New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW). Total revenue for the quarter was not disclosed.

Bushiroad Chairman Takaaki Kidani credited the work of STARDOM’s wrestlers, along with the promotion’s use of YouTube and expansion of broadcast stations for the promotion, so fans could watch the product in a variety of ways. As noted, the STARDOM World streaming service currently has about 10,000 subscribers; 33% of which are outside of Japan.