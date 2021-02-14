wrestling / News
STARDOM Valentine Special Day 2 Results 2.14.21: Goddess of Stardom Titles Change Hands, More
STARDOM held the second night of their Valentine Special show on Sunday morning, which saw new Goddess of Stardom champions crowned. Maika and Himeka defeated Bea Priestley and Konami to win the titles, marking their first reign with the titles. Priestley and Konami won the championships at Year End Climax on December 26th; their reign ends at 50 days.
You can see the full results from the show below via Wrestling Inc:
* Gokigen Death defeated Lady C
* Momo Watanabe defeated Ruaka
* Saki Kashima & Natsuko Tora defeated Syuri & Natsupoi
* Mayu Iwatani defeated Sayaka Unagi
* AZM & Mei Hoshizuki defeated Starlight Kid & Saya Iida
* Saya Kamitami defeated Utami Hayashishita, Giulia and Tam Nakano
* Goddess of Stardom Title Match: Maika & Himeka defeated Bea Priestley & Konami (c)
Amazingだったぜ…おめでとう！！！ pic.twitter.com/iLkxFlphpi
— ジュリア=Giulia (@giulia0221g) February 14, 2021
今日の後楽園ホールは内容盛り沢山。最近のスターダムは日替わりヒロイン状態。すなわち選手層が厚いということだ。舞華&ひめか、上谷沙弥とスターダム黄金世代が飛躍してきた。AZM&星月タッグは魅力たっぷり。これは継続ありだ。ウナギはヤられても、傷ついても目を引く選手。ただただ面白い奴だ。 pic.twitter.com/9RUSv9FTA4
— ロッシー小川 (@rossystardom) February 14, 2021
3.3日本武道館。
豚もやし炒めでゴッデスのベルト
挑戦、決まりってことでよろし？ pic.twitter.com/RqTKXosqLM
— 鹿島沙希 (Saki Kashima) (@kashima_saki555) February 14, 2021
