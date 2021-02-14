STARDOM Valentine Special Day 2 Results 2.14.21: Goddess of Stardom Titles Change Hands, More

STARDOM held the second night of their Valentine Special show on Sunday morning, which saw new Goddess of Stardom champions crowned. Maika and Himeka defeated Bea Priestley and Konami to win the titles, marking their first reign with the titles. Priestley and Konami won the championships at Year End Climax on December 26th; their reign ends at 50 days.

You can see the full results from the show below via Wrestling Inc:

* Gokigen Death defeated Lady C

* Momo Watanabe defeated Ruaka

* Saki Kashima & Natsuko Tora defeated Syuri & Natsupoi

* Mayu Iwatani defeated Sayaka Unagi

* AZM & Mei Hoshizuki defeated Starlight Kid & Saya Iida

* Saya Kamitami defeated Utami Hayashishita, Giulia and Tam Nakano

* Goddess of Stardom Title Match: Maika & Himeka defeated Bea Priestley & Konami (c)