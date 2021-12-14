wrestling / News
Stars Pay Tribute in Latest ROH Week By Week
December 14, 2021 | Posted by
– The latest episode of ROH Week By Week is now available. This week’s episode features top stars and legends paying tribute to ROH with the end of an era for the company’s latest Final Battle event. CM Punk, Bryan, Danielson, Eddie Edwards, Cody Rhodes, Hangman Page, and more say what ROH means to them and more. That video is available below:
