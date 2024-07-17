Steph De Lander Takes Shots at AJ Francis Ahead of Match with PCO At TNA Slammiversary

AJ Francis is set to take on PCO at TNA Slammiversary this weekend and Steph de Lander took several shots at him before that match. Francis previously interrupted the date De Lander had with PCO on a recent episode of TNA Impact.

She told Fightful: “He sucks and he’s sucked forever. We worked together at WWE. We were in the same training class. I had to deal with AJ every morning at like nine AM. We’ve spent a lot more time together than people realize as far as being at WWE together and now being at TNA together. He definitely does suck. The chokeslam was insane. Even when he shoved me to the ground, I watched it back and I was on my ass. I didn’t have a chance. I’m not little, I’m a big gal, and he just put me on my ass. What I will say is, for as much as AJ Francis sucks, there are quite a few people, PCO included, that could definitely neutralize AJ Francis if I needed and extra hand. There is more meat to the story. Everyone is very intrigued in the interactions between AJ Francis and myself. I don’t think this is the last we’re going to see of that. Now that we have AJ Francis vs. PCO, PCO is going to take his Digital Media Championship. We have some exciting stuff going on. I don’t think we’re going to be able to get rid of AJ Francis as quickly as we had hoped.“