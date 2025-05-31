Stephanie McMahon Comments On ESPN+ Show Finale, Says It Brought Her ‘Back Home’

Stephanie McMahon’s ESPN series Stephanie’s Places aired the final episode of its current run this week, and McMahon took to social media to comment. The series’ season finale aired on Wednesday and McMahon posted to Twitter to reflect on the show, writing:

“Thank you @OmahaProd, Peyton Manning, @ESPNPlus, @WWE, every Superstar that participated, @HeymanHustle, the producers, the incredible crew, my squad @EGxo and Jackie, and all who have been watching! #StephaniesPlaces has been a remarkable journey, bringing me back home, where I belong #forevergrateful”

There’s no word as of yet on a potential second season of the show, which saw her interview the likes of Cody Rhodes, The Bloodline, Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair, The Undertaker, and John Cena.