Stephanie McMahon Comments On Triple H’s WWE Hall Of Fame Induction

Triple H is going into the WWE Hall of Fame as a solo star, and Stephanie McMcMahon posted to Twitter to comment. As noted, WWE confirmed that the WWE CCO will be inducted as part of the Hall of Fame 2025 class. McMahon posted to Twitter to react to her husband’s induction, writing:

“You got me too @ShawnMichaels and @undertaker! It is my honor to witness your brotherhood. Thank you for making the Executive Decision because you know Paul never would! Congratulations to my King, @TripleH! You have more than earned your place in Immortality #WWEHOF class of 2025”