wrestling / News
Stephanie McMahon Comments On Triple H’s WWE Hall Of Fame Induction
Triple H is going into the WWE Hall of Fame as a solo star, and Stephanie McMcMahon posted to Twitter to comment. As noted, WWE confirmed that the WWE CCO will be inducted as part of the Hall of Fame 2025 class. McMahon posted to Twitter to react to her husband’s induction, writing:
“You got me too @ShawnMichaels and @undertaker! It is my honor to witness your brotherhood. Thank you for making the Executive Decision because you know Paul never would! Congratulations to my King, @TripleH! You have more than earned your place in Immortality #WWEHOF class of 2025”
You got me too @ShawnMichaels and @undertaker! It is my honor to witness your brotherhood. Thank you for making the Executive Decision because you know Paul never would! Congratulations to my King, @TripleH! You have more than earned your place in Immortality #WWEHOF class of… https://t.co/yifO2OnBCp
— Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) January 30, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Alexa Bliss Shares Message Indicating She Will Be Preoccupied for a While
- Paul Heyman Explains How WWE Creatively Factors in The Rock, Affects of WWE’s Long-Term Storytelling
- WWE Superstar Rumored for Return at the Royal Rumble This Weekend (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Details On The Headliner For This Year’s WWE Hall of Fame