In the latest vlog from Logan Paul, he has a talk with Stephanie McMahon who tells him that he’s a future WWE Hall of Famer. During the video (via Fightful), Paul attends the WWE Hall of Fame and believes he is the headlining inductee. McMahon says not this year but thinks it’ll happen in the future.

She said: “So, typically, it would take a long time before you’d be [inducted]. I know [you’re young], I think it will definitely happen. You’re so talented. You just have to not give up, right? Just stick with it, no matter what happens, just stick with it because it’s the journey that makes you. It’s their journey with you that makes it a success.”

Logan Paul asks her how much the fans matter on a scale of 1-10 and she responded: “10. 100. But they don’t have to love you. I am the most booed ever, but they love to hate me. You’ve just gotta have fun with it and let them in and shit on them in ways that are creative. It’s great. You can have fun with them, that’s what they want. They wanna have fun with you and you’re like the most boo-able guy.”