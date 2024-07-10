UPDATE: Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp has an update on top wrestling prospect Stephanie Vaquer, reporting that the former NJPW STRONG Women’s Champion is bound for WWE, where she will likely join NXT first. Sources informed Fightful Select that she is heading to WWE and that she was backstage at last Sunday’s NXT Heatwave in Toronto.

In a series of posts on her X account, Vaquer also commented on her exit from CMLL and NJPW. She wrote the following (via Google Translate):

Desde hoy dejo vacante el Campeonato Mundial Femenil CMLL a si como también el Campeonato Mundial Femenil de Parejas de CMLL. — Stephanie Vaquer (@Steph_Vaquer) July 10, 2024

Por lo cual ofrezco una disculpa a los aficionados. Por obvias razones, no estaré presente en los próximos shows y espero puedan comprender que los términos entre empresas es lo que lleva a este comunicado. — Stephanie Vaquer (@Steph_Vaquer) July 10, 2024

Con México en mi corazón y con el compromiso de representar la lucha libre mexicana a donde vaya ❤️ Infinitas gracias al SR Salvador Lutteroth por sus buenos deseos y también a todo el apoyo incondicional de mi gente y mis compañeros ❤️ GRACIAS — Stephanie Vaquer (@Steph_Vaquer) July 10, 2024

ORIGINAL: CMLL and NJPW have announced that Stephanie Vaquer is leaving both companies, effective immediately, and has been stripped of her titles. She was one half of the CMLL World Women’s Tag Team Championship (w/ Zeuxis) and the CMLL World Women’s Champion.

The announcement reads: “We want to inform you that Stephanie Vaquer has abruptly informed us that she will not participate, for personal reasons, in her next fight at FantasticaMania USA. As of today, he also no longer belongs to the CMLL and NJPW talent.”

Fightful Select reports that Vaquer decided to remove herself from the rosters for “personal reasons”. It was noted on Monday that there was interest in her from WWE and AEW, even though she was under contract to CMLL at the time. That is now no longer the case.

Vaquer has had talks with both companies. She has not signed with AEW or is close to a deal there, even after working Forbidden Door. In fact, it was that event that caused WWE to show interest as well. Sources in AEW believe she may be headed to WWE. CMLL has previously allowed talent out of the contracts in the past when they get big offers from the US.