Stephanie Vaquer Challenges Mayu Iwatani For Her Title at NJPW Lonestar Shootout

October 29, 2023 | Posted by Jack Gregory
NJPW Mayu Iwatani Image Credit: NJPW

In a recent social media post, NJPW confirmed that a title challenge was levied by Stephanie Vaquer at the Fighting Spirit Unleashed show. Vaquer called out IWGP Women’s Champion Mayu Iwatani for the title at the upcoming NJPW Lonestar Shootout event. You can find the original post from NJPW below.

