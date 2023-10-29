wrestling / News
Stephanie Vaquer Challenges Mayu Iwatani For Her Title at NJPW Lonestar Shootout
October 29, 2023 | Posted by
In a recent social media post, NJPW confirmed that a title challenge was levied by Stephanie Vaquer at the Fighting Spirit Unleashed show. Vaquer called out IWGP Women’s Champion Mayu Iwatani for the title at the upcoming NJPW Lonestar Shootout event. You can find the original post from NJPW below.
Stephanie Vaquer has just challenged Mayu Iwatani for the IWGP Women's title at Lonestar Shootout November 10!#njlonestar tickets: https://t.co/56uTaH5thp
LIVE, English: https://t.co/o3edE89lIj#njFSU
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) October 29, 2023
