Stephen Amell Is ‘In Awe’ Over What Logan Paul’s Done In WWE

Stephen Amell has had a fair amount of experience in the ring for a non-wrestler, but he says he’s amazed by what Logan Paul’s accomplished. The Heels star weighed in on Paul’s work in WWE during his conversation with Chris Van Vliet on Insight and talked about Paul’s ring work.

“I am in awe of what Logan [Paul] does,” Amell said (h/t to Wrestling Inc). “That guy is out of this world. I did my run in — when I was in my mid-30s so, like, maybe if and he’s what … like 28? But he’s been doing it now for a minute.”

Paul had a run as WWE United States Champion, which ended at WWE SummerSlam to LA Knight.