Stephen Amell On When His Wrestling Fandom Began, Recalls SummerSlam 2015 Match
Stephen Amell competed in his first match at WWE SummerSlam 2015, and he recently looked back on the match and growing up a wrestling fan. The Heels star spoke about the topics in his appearance on Insight With Chris Van Vliet, and you can see highlights below (courtesy of Wrestling Inc):
On becoming a wrestling fan: “I first fell in love with wrestling, we’re looking at 1987 or something like that. I was six years old and someone got me the VHS tape of WrestleMania 3. Then, of course, I went back and I watched WrestleMania 1, I watched WrestleMania 2. Wrestling became my obsession. I will never forget getting in trouble in third grade [because] some kid accused me of throwing a booger on him, and I don’t think I did, but my punishment was I had my wrestling magazines taken away from me for two weeks. I wasn’t allowed to watch wrestling on Saturday morning. That was devastating.”
On seeing Hulk Hogan vs. Ultimate Warrior at WrestleMania VI: “I’m like crying in front of all these different 10, 11-year-old boys. My dad’s like ‘Hey bud, just get it together.’ [I said] ‘Sorry, Hulk lost.’ I didn’t think that him losing was conceivable.”
On competing at SummerSlam 2015: “I wouldn’t recommend to anybody to have their first match at a premium live event in f**king Brooklyn. I was so nervous that I forgot to get in the ring.”
On being nervous at the start of the match: “We decided we were going to start the match off with Cody springboarding into the ring and then my springboarding as well. I was terrified of messing up the springboard … I even said to him right before the match, ‘Do we have to start with the springboard?'”