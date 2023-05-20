Steve Austin Believes Pat McAfee Has a ‘Natural Feel’ for Wrestling

– During a recent interview with TMZ Sports, WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin shared his thoughts on Pat McAfee as a WWE performer. Austin previously interacted with Austin last year at WrestleMania 38. Austin delivered a stunner to McAfee after the former NFL player had back-to-back matches against Austin Theory and Vince McMahon. Austin expressed his belief that McAfee could be a huge star in WWE.

Austin said on McAfee “Pat has a natural feel for the business. Epic performer. Great on the stick. Athletically, that match he had with [Austin] Theory was awesome.” He continued, “I think he’s amazing. He’s very entertaining. And, as a human being, I like him a whole lot.”

McAfee last appeared for WWE last month at WrestleMania 39, beating The Miz in an impromptu match on Night 1. He also signed a deal to bring The Pat McAfee Show to ESPN earlier this week.