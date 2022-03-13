Steve Austin, Dory Funk Jr. & More Set For 2022 International Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame

The first eight members of the International Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame 2022 class have been announced, featuring Steve Austin and more. The IPWHOF announced the following inductees for this year, per PWInsider:

* Steve Austin

* Mildred Burke

* Riki Choshu

* Dory Funk Jr.

* Karl Gotch

* Jim Londos

* Billy Robinson

* Joe Stecher

The 2022 induction ceremony takes place on August 27th.