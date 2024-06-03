Various News: Steve Maclin Sends A Message to the Rascalz, Lineup For This Week’s NWA Powerrr, Who Killed WCW and More on VICE This Week

– Following the events of Thursday’s TNA Impact, Steve Maclin sent a message to the Rascalz.

He said: “Week after week. It happened with Frankie, now it happened with Santana. I tried to get everything back on track. I tried to make it clear that I was gonna be the one to end it. Obviously I was not clear enough. Rascalz, quit fucking with me. You wanna play? You wanna play in your little treehouse? You wanna smoke? You wanna joke? There is no joking about it. What you just did was mess up even more and done something even more wrong and that is take my eyes off of the target that I want and that is Santana. So there is mayhem coming. So it’s tag ’em, bag ’em and everyone one of you in that treehouse, it’s mayhem for all.”

EXCLUSIVE: 🚨EXPLICIT LANGUAGE🚨 A FURIOUS @SteveMaclin unleashes harsh words for the Rascalz after another post-match attack on #TNAiMPACT! He's ready to bring absolute MAYHEM to the treehouse! pic.twitter.com/cWAHF53IuM — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) June 2, 2024

– This week’s NWA Powerrr features the following:

* Kylie Paige vs. Ella Envy vs. Taylor Rising

* Crockett Cup Round One: The Immortals vs. The Kidz

* Crockett Cup Round One: The Country Gentlemen vs. The Savages of Samoa

– VICE TV is set to air extended editions of Dark Side of the Ring, namely the episodes on the Plane Ride from Hell and Grizzly Smith. They air on Tuesday.

– Also on Tuesday is the premiere of Who Killed WCW?, which begins at 10 PM ET.

“Through a series of unlikely events, brash young salesman Eric Bischoff lands control of WCW and aligns with star Hulk Hogan to create a ’90s pop culture phenomenon.“