Steve Maclin’s TNA Contract Reportedly Expires In December

Steve Maclin’s contract with TNA is up at the end of this year, according to a new report. Fightful Select reprots that the TNA International Champion’s current contract runs until December of 2025.

The report goes on to note that this will be another big contract year in December for the company as a number of other deals are also up, though no word on who.

Maclin last competed on the June 7th episode of Impact where he teamed with Moose, The Nemeths & Trick Williams on the losing end of a Champions Challenge against Elijah, Joe Hendry, Leon Slater & The Rascalz.