Steve Maclin Would Like To Defend His TNA International Title Against Eddie Edwards
In an interview with MuscleManMalcolm (via Fightful), TNA International Champion Steve Maclin spoke about possible challengers he’d like to face, specifically naming Eddie Edwards.
Maclin is the first-ever International champion. He won the belt at Unbreakable on April 17 in a triple threat match with Eric Young and AJ Francis. He has held it for 62 days, defending against Young twice (including a dog collar match), Matt Cardona and Mance Warner. His next title defense has not been announced, but will likely be at Slammiversary.
He said: “With Rhode Island just being announced and not too far away from Boston, I would love to have Eddie Edwards step up and challenge me for the International Title. That’s a matchup that I’ve been looking forward to. I know we got to get our hands on each other in a Triple Threat with him and Ace Austin at the Unbreakable pay-per-view. But to have a one-on-one with Eddie and have that luxury of a little bit of time out there with the title on the line is something that I would love to do.“
