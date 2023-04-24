Steve Maclin Wants To Face KENTA At Multiverse United 2

In an interview with Fightful, Steve Maclin said that he wants a match with KENTA at Impact x NJPW Multiverse United 2 on August 20. Maclin is the current Impact World champion after winning at Rebellion last week.

He said: “KENTA. Give me KENTA. I’ve been calling out KENTA for the longest time. He’s a match that I’ve wanted for so long. Granted, I’ll take on anybody from New Japan, but KENTA is the one that I wanted at the first Multiverse, and that didn’t happen, he had (Minoru) Suzuki, which is fine, that’s just the way it goes and there were other plans on my end. KENTA is one of those ones where, he is someone I look to in this business and I respect and I want to put my balls on the line of going against KENTA. I want to test myself going against him.“