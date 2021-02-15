wrestling / News
WWE News: Steve-O On Tonight’s Straight Up Steve Austin, Ratings To Be Delayed This Week, Royal Rumble Day Of Now Online
February 15, 2021 | Posted by
– The latest episode of Straight Up Steve Austin airs tonight and features Jackass star Steve-O. The episode airs tonight on USA Network at 11 PM ET/PT after Raw.
– Ratings for Raw will be delayed this week due to today being President’s Day, so expect them early Wednesday.
– WWE’s latest The Day of special, looking at this year’s Royal Rumble, is now available on WWE Network.
More Trending Stories
- LA Knight Comments On His NXT Signing, WWE Calls Him ‘Hottest Free Agent’ In Wrestling
- Renee Paquette Reveals Text Exchange With Nia Jax After ‘My Hole’ Outburst
- More Backstage Details on Sammy Guevara Being Pulled From Impact TV Tapings
- Accuser in 1980s WWE Sexual Misconduct Scandal Reportedly Takes Own Life