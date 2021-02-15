wrestling / News

WWE News: Steve-O On Tonight’s Straight Up Steve Austin, Ratings To Be Delayed This Week, Royal Rumble Day Of Now Online

February 15, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Straight Up Steve Austin

– The latest episode of Straight Up Steve Austin airs tonight and features Jackass star Steve-O. The episode airs tonight on USA Network at 11 PM ET/PT after Raw.

– Ratings for Raw will be delayed this week due to today being President’s Day, so expect them early Wednesday.

– WWE’s latest The Day of special, looking at this year’s Royal Rumble, is now available on WWE Network.

