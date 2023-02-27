Stevie Richards Thanks Fans For Support After Recent Hospitalization

As previously reported, Stevie Richards has been dealing with back and spine issues, which resulted in a hospitalization. In a post on Youtube, Richards thanked fans for their support from his hospital bed in Florida.

He said: “Hey everyone. I just wanted to send a message out to each and every one of you who sent messages, comments, emails. well wishes and especially the prayers. I wanted to thank everybody for that, it means the world to both of us – my wife and myself. We have felt ’em, and we’re definitely going to update soon. No answers yet but we’re absolutely grateful to God that we’re in the right place. Speaking of prayers, just ask you to do me one favor. We’re here, I have my wife here…there’s people in this hospital that are in much worse shape and also don’t have anybody. If you could extend your prayers to those people and have them feel them so they can heal quickly and get back to their families, that would would be the one favor I would ask. God bless each and every one of you, thank you. Have a great day.”