Sting No Longer Under WWE Contract

Pro Wrestling Sheet reports that Sting is no longer under WWE contract, though the two sides could still work out a merchandising deal in the future.

The news follows earlier news that Sting had been pulled from a WWE figure line, followed by Sting tweeting about AEW stars Lance Archer and Jake Roberts, and Cody tweeting a gif teasing Sting to AEW.

Sting joined WWE in 2014 and wrestled his first WWE match against Triple H at WrestleMania 31. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2016.