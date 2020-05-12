wrestling / News
Sting No Longer Under WWE Contract
May 12, 2020 | Posted by
Pro Wrestling Sheet reports that Sting is no longer under WWE contract, though the two sides could still work out a merchandising deal in the future.
The news follows earlier news that Sting had been pulled from a WWE figure line, followed by Sting tweeting about AEW stars Lance Archer and Jake Roberts, and Cody tweeting a gif teasing Sting to AEW.
Sting joined WWE in 2014 and wrestled his first WWE match against Triple H at WrestleMania 31. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2016.
More Trending Stories
- Jon Moxley on Carrying the Torch of AEW Through a Dark Time, Says He Enjoyed WrestleMania 36
- Shayna Baszler Says Her Run Is Far From Over, Claims She ‘Lost a Food Fight’ at Money in the Bank
- The Undertaker Discusses How He’s Been Able To Keep His Character Fresh for So Long, How Nervous He Was Before Debuting American Badass Character
- Eric Bischoff Discusses How Much Joy He’d Get From Beating Up Bubba the Love Sponge, Explains Why Bubba Was A Bad Friend to Hulk Hogan