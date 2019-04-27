Various News: Stipulation Added To X Division Title Match At Impact Rebellion, Dana Brooke Plans To Declare For Women’s Money in the Bank, Kris Wolf Retirement Video

– It looks like Sami Callihan got his wish. After Callihan threatened to “[give] away all the spoilers to Avengers: Endgame” unless his match with Rich Swann for the X Division title was made a No Rules, No DQ bout with everything legal, Impact Wrestling has announced that his request was granted.

It all ends this Sunday, LIVE on PPV. I love you baby brother.#IMPACTRebellion @IMPACTWRESTLING https://t.co/tIjgV6Nmzh — The DRAW (@TheSamiCallihan) April 27, 2019

– Dana Brooke announced on Twitter that she plans to declare herself for the Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match this Monday on RAW.

💰Everyday is a new opportunity to become your own best version of YOU! Monday I’ll put my best self forward and declare MY spot at #MITB 💰 #wwe #raw @WWE — Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) April 27, 2019

– Pro Wrestling EVE has released the highlight video of Kris Wolf’s career that was shown during her retirement show last night.