Stipulation Announced For Final NJPW KOPW Title Match of the Year

NJPW announced the stipulation for the final KOPW title match of 2024, which happens on December 22. The Great O-Khan and Taichi will have a best two-out-of-three falls match with stipulations for each fall. The first will be no rope sumo rules, the second will have Yoshinobu Kanemaru as special guest referee. The third, if necessary, will be a last man standing match. This was Taichi’s choice for a stipulation, which won 72% of the vote.

Taichi: Best of Taichi KOPW Two out of Three Falls: 13,246 votes (72.1%)

Great-O-Khan: Falls Count Anywhere Korakuen Revitialization: 5,126 votes (27.9%)

