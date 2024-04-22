Stipulation Set For KOPW Title Match at NJPW Wrestling Dontaku

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that a stipulation has been set for the KOPW title match at NJPW Wrestling Dontaku on April 27. Great-O-Khan will defend against Yuya Uemura in a two-out-of-three falls Rural Revitalization Rules match. The first will be bringing four tires to the ring. The second is a lemon eating contest. The third is a tables match.

This match was Khan’s selected stipulation and had 10,561 fan votes (60.5%). Uemura’s pick of Catch Rules match had 6,898 votes (39.5%).