Stokely Hathaway Jokes About Matt Hardy’s Hacked Twitter Account

Matt Hardy’s Twitter account getting hacked over the weekend gave Stokely Hathaway a chance to take a shot at his rival. As reported on Saturday, Reby Hardy revealed that Matt’s Twitter account was hacked. Hathaway, who lost to Team Hardy in The Firm Deletion on AEW Ramapage earlier this month, posted to Twitter and mocked Hardy while claiming his own innocence.

Getting your account hacked by a teenager in Singapore on Windows 98 is nasty work.

P.S., I’m innocent. All questions are now directed to my attorney.

— Big Stoke (@StokelyHathaway) May 14, 2023