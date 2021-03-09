Straight Up Steve Austin Hits Season High Ratings, Viewership With Charlotte Flair

Charlotte Flair proved to be a boon to Straight Up Steve Austin, boosting the show’s rating and audience to season highs. Monday night’s episode on USA Network scored a 0.25 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 753,000 viewers, up 25% and 17% from last week’s 0.20 demo rating and 644,000 viewers. That episode, featuring Joel McHale, was itself a jump from the February 22nd episode with Bert Kreischer that had a series-low 0.14 and 360,000 viewers.

While a season high, Monday’s show was still below all episodes from season one. However, it got close to the that season’s low point, which was a 0.31 demo rating for the September 16th episode and 844,000 viewers for the September 17th season finale.

Straight Up Steve Austin ranked #8 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily, with Raw ranking at #1.