Street Profits Retain Tag Team Titles In TLC Match On WWE Smackdown

The Street Profits survived a TLC war with the Motor City Machine Guns and #DIY to remain WWE Tag Team Champions on this week’s Smackdown. Friday’s show was main evented by the TLC match, which saw Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins pick up the win when Ford knocked Johnny Gargano and Chris Sabin off the ladder and retrieved the titles.

The Profits’ Tag Team Title reign stands at 43 days, having defeated #DIY for the titles on the March 14th episode of Smackdown.