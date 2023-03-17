wrestling / News
Stu Grayson Re-Signs With AEW
Stu Grayson is All Elite once again, as he has re-signed with AEW. Tony Khan announced on Thursday that the Dark Order member, who made his return on Wednesday’s episode, is back with the company as you can see below.
Grayson left AEW when his contract expired with them in April of 2022. He had previously made a return appearance on an October episode of Rampage in a backstage segment.
Khan wrote:
“Welcome back to AEW, @stu_dos!
After a great match last night on #AEWDynamite in his return, he’s more motivated than ever, and now it’s official: Stu Grayson is All Elite, again!”
