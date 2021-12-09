wrestling / News
Sue & Trent Make Their Return On AEW Dynamite (Clips)
Sue and Trent made their returns to AEW TV on tonight’s Dynamite as they came in to save the day for Trent’s friends. Tonight’s show saw The Young Bucks & Adam Cole lay waste to Chuck Taylor, Orange Cassidy, Rocky Romero, and Wheeler YUTA until Sue drove into the arena with Trent coming out of the minivan and taking coming in to take out the Elite.
You can see clips from the segment below. This is Trent’s first appearance since he underwent neck fusion surgery in June.
That white minivan can only mean one thing…it's Sue and @trentylocks! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE everywhere on @tntdrama NOW! pic.twitter.com/6T03EcNzpg
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 9, 2021
Welcome back, @trentylocks! #BestFriends are back together on #AEWDynamite – Watch LIVE everywhere on @tntdrama NOW! pic.twitter.com/872ZJexrH5
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 9, 2021
