Sumie Sakai Added To ROH Women’s Championship Tournament
Sumie Sakai has punched her Ticket to Gold, earning a spot in the ROH Women’s Championship Tournament. On this week’s ROH Women’s Division Wednesday, it was announced that Sakai is joining Angelina Love, Alex Gracia, Allysin Kay, Mazzerati, Rok-C, Miranda Alize, Trisha Adora, Willow, Mandy Leon, Max the Impaler, and Nicole Savoy in the tournament, which kicks off this summer.
ROH noted that Allie Recks also earned her Ticket to Gold but is unable to compete due to injury, as you can below. The tournament is set to kick off later this summer.
. @SumieSakai gets her ticket to gold!#ROHWD pic.twitter.com/ms3x04YSD6
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 7, 2021
. @AllieRecks earned her ticket to gold but unfortunately can not compete in the Quest For Gold Tournament due to injury.
We wish Allie a speedy recovery and look forward to welcoming her back as soon as she’s ready to compete again! #ROHWD pic.twitter.com/BrqphtOE84
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 7, 2021
