Sumie Sakai Signs New Contract With ROH

– Ring of Honor Wrestling has announced that former inaugural ROH Women’s World champion Sumie Sakai has signed a new contract with the promotion. Here’s the full announcement from ROH:

SUMIE SAKAI RE-SIGNS WITH ROH

Ring of Honor is pleased to announce that Sumie Sakai has re-signed with the company.

Sakai has been synonymous with women’s wrestling in ROH since the company’s inception. She was victorious in the first women’s match in ROH in 2002 and went on to become the inaugural women’s world champion in 2018, holding the title for a record 251 days.

In addition to her accomplishments in ROH, Sakai also has won championships in Japan and earned a third degree black belt in judo along with a purple belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu under Daniel Gracie.

Sakai, who was trained by the legendary Lioness Asuka and Jaguar Yokota, is also a head trainer at the Worldwide Wrestling Dojo in Bristol, Pa.