Summer Rae Was Worried No Would Care When She Returned At Royal Rumble 2022

Summer Rae made an appearance in the 2022 Royal Rumble, and she said she was nervous before the match about the reaction for her entrance. Rae talked about the appearance during her appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc:

On being nervous before she came out: “I was like, ‘Maybe they won’t recognize me, maybe they won’t care.’ Then I got a really big reaction and I was like, ‘Well that’s really cool.'”

WWE decided to pre-announce the non-WWE competitors in the women’s match that year which Rae admitted she was bummed out about. However, she did build up her appearance online ahead of time by trading shots with Natalya.

On her online feud with Natalya leading to the match: “I knew what I was given was two minutes [in the match] and I was going to make the best of it, so it definitely wasn’t the, ‘F you.’ Nattie and I milked our storyline. I felt like no one thought I was going to come back ever and I’m so good at hiding stuff, like pretending that I’m somewhere else. I was like, ‘Ah, I’m going to pretend I’m in Dubai or something.'”