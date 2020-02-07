Summerslam Tickets Go On Sale On March 6

WWE has announced that tickets for this year’s Summerslam at the TD Garden in Boston go on sale on March 6. Here’s a press release:

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

SUMMERSLAM® TICKETS AVAILABLE FRIDAY, MARCH 6

TRAVEL PACKAGES AVAILABLE TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 18

STAMFORD, Conn., February 7, 2020 – WWE® (NYSE: WWE) today announced that SummerSlam tickets will be available on Friday, March 6 at 10 AM ET. SummerSlam takes place Sunday, August 23, 2020 from TD Garden in Boston and streams live around the world on WWE Network.

Ticket prices range from $25-$500 and can be purchased via www.ticketmaster.com or in person at TD Garden Ticket Office. SummerSlam Week four-pack tickets will also be available.*

In addition, SummerSlam Travel Packages, which include tickets to SummerSlam Week events, hotel accommodations and exclusive WWE Superstar meet-and-greet experiences, will be available Tuesday, February 18 beginning at 12 noon ET at www.SummerSlamTravel.com.

TD Garden will also host three other spectacular WWE live events including Friday Night SmackDown® on August 21, NXT® TakeOver® on Saturday, August 22 and Monday Night Raw® on August 24. Individual tickets for those events will be available beginning Friday, April 17 at 10 AM ET.

SummerSlam Week also includes activities designed to give back to the local community including Be a STAR® bullying prevention rallies, hospital visits and Make-A-Wish events. Additional information on these events will be announced in the future at https://www.wwe.com/shows/summerslam.

*All tickets are subject to service charges and facility fees.