wrestling / News
SUP/ACTION Wrestling KEVINNNN!!! Results 12.31.21: Violence Is Forever Wins in Headliner
January 1, 2022 | Posted by
– ACTION Wrestling and Souther Underground Pro held their KEVINNNN!!! event last night as part of IWTV’s Wrestival lineup. Below are some results, per Fightful:
* Jaden Newman beat Avery Good
* Rip Byson beat Bobby Flaco
* Austin Luke beat Pete Youngblood
* Ashton Starr beat Davienne
* Alec Price beat Adam Priest
* Anthony Henry vs. Masha Slamovich ended in a no contest
* No DQ: AC Mack beat Slade
* Violence Is Forever (Dominic Garrini & Kevin Ku) beat Hot Wheelz (Tracy Williams & Wheeler YUTA)
