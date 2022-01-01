SUP/ACTION Wrestling KEVINNNN!!! Results 12.31.21: Violence Is Forever Wins in Headliner

– ACTION Wrestling and Souther Underground Pro held their KEVINNNN!!! event last night as part of IWTV’s Wrestival lineup. Below are some results, per Fightful:

* Jaden Newman beat Avery Good

* Rip Byson beat Bobby Flaco

* Austin Luke beat Pete Youngblood

* Ashton Starr beat Davienne

* Alec Price beat Adam Priest

* Anthony Henry vs. Masha Slamovich ended in a no contest

* No DQ: AC Mack beat Slade

* Violence Is Forever (Dominic Garrini & Kevin Ku) beat Hot Wheelz (Tracy Williams & Wheeler YUTA)