Superstar Billy Graham’s Wife Provides New Update On His Health
The wife of WWE Hall of Famer Superstar Billy Graham has provided a new update on Graham’s health status amid his various issues. Valerie Coleman posted to Graham’s Facebook page noting that Graham’s doctors are “continuing to try and prepare me for the worst” and asked for fans to pray for the legend’s “blood cultures to come back clear and for his blood pressure to stabilize.”
Graham has been dealing with serious health issues for a while now. A GoFundMe has been set up to help with his medical issues, which you can go to here.
Update!
The doctors are continuing to try and prepare me for the worst. And I continue to explain to them that Wayne and I are people of faith and that our God has the final say.
I am not in denial about what’s happening to him or blind to what the medical reports say…I just know that the God I serve is greater than any infection and more powerful than any organ failure.
Please pray specifically for his blood cultures to come back clear and for his blood pressure to stabilize.
At this time they are providing support to prevent his pressure from plummeting and the fact that his cultures continue to be positive is one of the main reasons they are not very optimistic. They think he may have a heart infection but the test that would confirm that is too dangerous for him.
All things are possible with God and there is power when believers come into agreement together. Prayer is incredibly powerful and we need all of your prayers. With my whole heart I give thanks to God for each of you and I am grateful beyond words for you all.”
