Superstar Billy Graham’s Wife Provides New Update On His Health

The wife of WWE Hall of Famer Superstar Billy Graham has provided a new update on Graham’s health status amid his various issues. Valerie Coleman posted to Graham’s Facebook page noting that Graham’s doctors are “continuing to try and prepare me for the worst” and asked for fans to pray for the legend’s “blood cultures to come back clear and for his blood pressure to stabilize.”

Graham has been dealing with serious health issues for a while now. A GoFundMe has been set up to help with his medical issues, which you can go to here.