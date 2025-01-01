Wrestling Legend Sweet Daddy Siki Passes Away, WWE Issues Statement

Sweet Daddy Siki, who was a star in the Canadian pro wrestling scene and trained Adam Copeland and Christian Cage, has passed away. SLAM Wrestling reports that Siki passed away on Tuesday at the age of 91. Siki had battled dementia for many years before his passing.

Born Elkin James, Siki grew up in Grimes, Texas and made his pro debut in 1955 in New Mexico. He worked for Maple Leaf Wrestling, Grand Prix Wrestling, and Stampede Wrestling in the 1960s and 1970s, and also worked regularly for the NWA in various territories. He was a three-time American Tag Team Champion for the Midwest Wrestling Association and held a number of NWA titles, including a run with the NWA North American Heavyweight Championship in Hawaii from October 1971 to March 1972. He retired in 1987

WWE has issued a statement on Siki’s passing which reads:

WWE is saddened to learn that Elkin James, known to wrestling fans as Sweet Daddy Siki, passed away on December 31, 2024, at age 91. Siki wrestled worldwide for promotions such as Maple Leaf Wrestling, Grand Prix Wrestling, and Stampede Wrestling through the ’60s and ’70s and became a fixture in the Toronto community. He trained many future wrestlers out of Sully’s Gym in Toronto, Canada, including iconic WWE Superstars Edge and Christian. WWE extends its condolences to Siki’s family, friends and fans.

Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling wrote on Twitter:

“MAPLE LEAF PRO sends its condolences to the family, friends, and fans of a true Maple Leaf Wrestling ICON, Sweet Daddy Siki, who passed away on December 31 at the age of 91. Siki arrived in Toronto in 1961 and over the next few decades became an integral part of Canadian wrestling history and one of our country’s greatest entertainers and a true ambassador for what Canadian wrestling was and could be! Rest in Peace, Sweet Daddy!”

