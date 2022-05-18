wrestling / News
Swerve Strickland Calls Out Writer For Calling His Support of Sasha Banks & Naomi ‘Racial’
Swerve Strickland has called out a wrestling reporter for referring to his social media support of Sasha Banks & Naomi as “racial.” As you certainly know, Banks and Naomi walked out of Monday’s episode of Raw due to reported issues with frustrations regarding their creative direction, which was followed by WWE addressing it in a public statement. Several wrestling people in Twitter have shared their reactions, and Strickland posted three raised fist emojis while tagging Banks and Naomi.
Billi Bhatti, a writer who has been previously banned from Twitter for violations and now posts under the handle “Wrestling Informer,” posted to the social media site to retweet the post and write:
“Of course it’s racial with these people. Gimme a break. Race is why they ain’t fired, dummy.”
Strickland shared a screenshot of the tweet and wrote:
“Racist journalists like this shouldn’t be accepted in the community or tolerated…. “
As noted, Bayley, CM Punk, Matt Cardona, Mia Yim, Big Damo and many others have also commented on the situation.
Racist journalists like this shouldn't be accepted in the community or tolerated…. @k100informer pic.twitter.com/zbYsm3XqnK
— The Realest Swerve Strickland (@swerveconfident) May 17, 2022
More Trending Stories
- More Behind the Scenes Rumors on What Took Place at Last Night’s WWE Raw with Sasha Banks & Naomi
- More Backstage Details on Sasha Banks & Naomi Situation, Rumored Contract Issues With WWE
- Backstage Rumor on Another Member Edge Wanted for His Judgment Day Faction
- Wardlow Says Man of Steel Shot During Recent AEW Dynamite Wasn’t Planned