Mia Yim, Killian Dain, Big Swole, More React to Sasha Banks & Naomi Walking Out of WWE Raw

– As previously reported, the professional wrestling world has been rocked with the reveal that WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Naomi took their balls and went home, leaving last night’s edition of WWE Raw following a rumored creative dispute with WWE higher-ups. WWE even issued an official statement on the incident, stating, “During the broadcast, they walked into WWE Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis office with their suitcases in hand, placed their tag team championship belts on his desk and walked out.”

Since the news broke, several wrestlers, including former WWE talents, have commented on the news via social media, including former WWE wrestlers Mia Yim and Killian Dain (aka Big Damo).

Other wrestlers who weighed in include former AEW talents Joey Janela and Big Swole, who is also married to WWE Superstar Cedric Alexander.

At the top of last night’s Raw, Sasha Banks and Naomi were originally scheduled to compete in a Six-Pack Challenge to determine a new contender for WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair. The match was ultimately changed to Asuka vs. Becky Lynch.

You can see some of the reactions from across wrestling Twitter below:

Naomi 💚

Sasha 💙 — The HBIC (@MiaYim) May 17, 2022

It’s a work. — Matthew Rehwoldt (@DramaKingMatt) May 17, 2022

Take it elsewhere boys. There's no one on God's green earth who thinks Nikki and Kim are unsafe. — Big Damo (@DamoMackle) May 17, 2022

“You must find the courage to leave the table, if respect is no longer being served” – Tene Edwards — Big Swole 💪🏾 (@SwoleWorld) May 17, 2022

“Scripted live tv show” Fuck yeah Kayfabe in the MUD! https://t.co/XZOKGHhZ5g — “The Bad Boy” Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) May 17, 2022

How come no one acted like this when I walked out on CZW in 2018? — “The Bad Boy” Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) May 17, 2022