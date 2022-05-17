wrestling / News

Mia Yim, Killian Dain, Big Swole, More React to Sasha Banks & Naomi Walking Out of WWE Raw

May 17, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Sasha Banks Naomi WrestleMania 38, WWE SmackD Image Credit: WWE

As previously reported, the professional wrestling world has been rocked with the reveal that WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Naomi took their balls and went home, leaving last night’s edition of WWE Raw following a rumored creative dispute with WWE higher-ups. WWE even issued an official statement on the incident, stating, “During the broadcast, they walked into WWE Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis office with their suitcases in hand, placed their tag team championship belts on his desk and walked out.”

Since the news broke, several wrestlers, including former WWE talents, have commented on the news via social media, including former WWE wrestlers Mia Yim and Killian Dain (aka Big Damo).

Other wrestlers who weighed in include former AEW talents Joey Janela and Big Swole, who is also married to WWE Superstar Cedric Alexander.

At the top of last night’s Raw, Sasha Banks and Naomi were originally scheduled to compete in a Six-Pack Challenge to determine a new contender for WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair. The match was ultimately changed to Asuka vs. Becky Lynch.

You can see some of the reactions from across wrestling Twitter below:

