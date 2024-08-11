Swerve Strickland Says MJF Will Always Push Himself to Be The Best

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Swerve Strickland praised the hard work of MJF and said the former AEW World Champion is constantly pushing himself.

He said: ““All I remember about him was his hunger. He wasn’t afraid. That’s what set him apart–he didn’t have that fear of going wherever he needed to be to get better. Max wanted to be around great competition. Even when he was young, he always put himself around top talent and he wanted to test himself in hard conditions. That’s how he got so good at such a young age. I don’t think Max has anything left to prove. That’s how good he is. But he’ll never tell himself that or allow himself to believe that. He’ll always keep working.“