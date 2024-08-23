Swerve Strickland Cites New Day As Influences On Him, Talks To Mark Henry & MVP

Swerve Strickland recently named several big names who were influences on him in The New Day, Mark Henry, and MVP. The AEW World Champion spoke with Complex and talked about a number of Black wrestlers who he has looked to for inspiration and guidance, and you can see highlights below

on the New Day: “Those guys gave me love every week and they don’t have to. But I’ve always made sure to speak out and say ‘you guys influenced me.’ Kofi Kingston [in particular]. In my own way hopefully I did it justice. Hopefully I did him proud.”

On Mark Henry and MVP: “I got calls from Mark Henry. MVP gave me a nice warm embrace there,” Strickland said. “It’s just cool to be in that circle. I can talk to these guys about this because I kind of earned it in that way. Because you always want to be in that conversation in a sense. ‘Do I belong in that conversation? No. I really am in that conversation now. So I can talk with them in a different way. We’ve done it in our own respective eras and times.”